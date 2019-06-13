CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:cold case murder, Connecticut, Crime, Kathleen Flynn, Local TV, Norwalk news

NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – An arrest has been made in the 1986 cold case murder of an 11-year-old in Connecticut.

Kathleen Flynn went missing on her walk home from school and was later found strangled in Norwalk.

Kathleen Flynn (Credit: CBS2)

On Wednesday, state troopers near Bangor, Maine arrested Marc Karun. He’s now charged with sexual assault and murder.

Investigators have not elaborated on what led them to Karun after more than 30 years.

Officials had previously said they were reviewing evidence and using new DNA technology to help solve the cold case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s