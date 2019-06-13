Comments
NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – An arrest has been made in the 1986 cold case murder of an 11-year-old in Connecticut.
Kathleen Flynn went missing on her walk home from school and was later found strangled in Norwalk.
On Wednesday, state troopers near Bangor, Maine arrested Marc Karun. He’s now charged with sexual assault and murder.
Investigators have not elaborated on what led them to Karun after more than 30 years.
Officials had previously said they were reviewing evidence and using new DNA technology to help solve the cold case.