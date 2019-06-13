CBSN New YorkWatch Now
BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – One person is dead and three others have been rushed to the hospital following a carbon monoxide incident in New Jersey.

First responders were called around 5:40 a.m. Thursday to a home on Chestnut Avenue in Bernardsville.

They found a 59-year-old man dead inside.

A 51-year-old woman, 10-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl were taken to the hospital to be treated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Their names have not been released.

