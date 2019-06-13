NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were caught on camera burglarizing a store in Brooklyn.
Police said the suspects made off with cash registers containing approximately $2,000.
The burglary happened around 3 a.m. on June 5 at Fei Huang Discount Store on Nostrand Avenue near Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvestant.
Police said the men got into the building through the roof and then made their way inside the store.
Surveillance video shows one suspect hop on a partition and suspend himself as he rummages behind the counter. Another video shows both men hoist large bags filled with stolen goods over their shoulders.
Police described the suspects as dark-skinned men. One was bald and wore a long sleeve camouflage shirt.
Anyone with any information about their whereabouts is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.