



There were questions if he’d actually find enough support to be invited, now the question is how much time will Bill de Blasio actually get to talk.

New York City’s mayor will be part of the first democratic presidential primary debate.

The Democratic National Committee announced that a gigantic field of 20 candidates have been invited to the two-day event in Miami.

The invitations were sent based on the qualifications agreed to by the DNC and a news organization. Each Democrat needed to secure at least one percent of support in three presidential polls and also had to reach a threshold of 65,000 unique donors their campaigns.

MORE: Poll Says Only 8 Percent Of Voters Like Bill De Blasio, Mayor Reportedly May Not Qualify For Debates

The first debate will take place over two back-to-back nights in Miami beginning June 26.

De Blasio was among one of the last candidates vying for the White House in 2020 to qualify for the first debate.

Those DNC qualifying markers will reportedly double going into third and fourth debates.