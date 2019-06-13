



— Parking in any major city can be a hassle.

But Jersey City leaders have a plan to solve it, with a little help from local schools, CBS2’s Nina Kapur reported Thursday.

The city is looking to open school parking lots to the public during overnight hours and weekends.

“We thought it was a good win-win because every decision we make as a school board, we have to make in the realm of public interest,” Jersey City School Board president Sudhan Thomas said.

Two schools are part of this summer’s trial run. The parking lots will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and all weekend, from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

“We picked the two schools, 24 School and 28 School, in part, because of their location to commercial corridors,” Jersey City Council Member Mira Prinz-Arey said.

Drivers will pay through the ParkMobile app, but beware: if your car isn’t gone by 6 a.m., it will be towed.

City council members said the best part is, the majority of the money raised will go right back into the schools. They hope to raise at least $500,000 each year, Kapur reported.

The city will take 40 percent to fix the parking lots, partner with ParkMobile, and put up signage.

“Basically, the city will recoup its funding and anything that’s left over will go right back into the schools,” Prinz-Arey said.

“At this point, this is a pilot program that will test the implementation out in two schools and if everything goes well, our goal would be to extend this to every lot where it’s possible to park,” Thomas said.

The metered rates on the weekend will reflect prices around the city. Overnight parking will start at $3 per night, but could go up if it proves popular.

The school board still needs to give its final stamp of approval on the plan later this month. It’s expected to pass.