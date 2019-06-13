



– Jury deliberations are set to begin Thursday in the “ Justice for Junior ” murder trial of five gang members accused in the stabbing death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz

On Monday, attorneys for four of the suspects accused of stabbing 15-year-old Junior pointed the finger at a fifth suspect they claimed went rogue.

Last June, Junior was dragged outside of a Bronx bodega and attacked with knives and a machete.

Lawyers said not all of the defendants intended to kill the Belmont teenager.

They blamed Jonaiki Martinez Estrella for delivering the final blow.

He’s accused of stabbing Junior in the neck.

During closing arguments Tuesday, some members of the jury were seen crying as they were shown autopsy photos and surveillance video of the deadly attack.

The judge turned down defense requests to declare a mistrial, or speak to the crying jurors about their reaction to the graphic evidence.

If convicted, each defendant could face life in prison.