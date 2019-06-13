



Lois Colley was murdered in 2015.

Last month, Victor Gomez, a 35-year-old immigrant from Guatemala, admitted he used a fire extinguisher to beat her to death in her laundry room in 2015.

The part-time farmhand, who wanted money from Colley, is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for murdering her.

Victim impact statements are expected to be made in Thursday’s sentencing.

It happened at the Colley family horse farm in North Salem.

After the guilty plea in May, the victim’s husband of more than 60 years could only say a few words before emotions go the best of him.

“All these people on the dais, I met them all before. They worked on this case for three years. And we the family had a tough time… but this will help, thank you,” Eugene Colley said.

The suspect fled to Guatemala and then Mexico after the murder, but he was captured after a social media post tipped off state police and the FBI to his location.

Investigators searched relentlessly for the key piece of evidence in the case.

“New York State Police found what appeared to be a pin from a discharged fire extinguisher near her body. In the days that followed they searched the horse farm extensively. They found the extinguisher wrapped in a plastic bag in the pond on their property,” Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said.

The victim’s DNA was found on that fire extinguisher.

Lois Colley is described as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved horses and her garden.

His lawyer said Gomez is filled with remorse — not only for the loss suffered by the Colleys, but the shame inflicted on his own family.