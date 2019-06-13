NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A dozen people were injured when a massive fire ripped through multiple homes early Thursday morning in Brooklyn.
The four-alarm fire started around 4 a.m. on East 17th Street near Avenue O in Midwood.
Flames quickly spread from one house to two others on either side. All three roofs partially collapsed.
Nine civilians, including a baby, were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Three firefighters were also injured.
“Children were screaming, ‘help!’ I did not see them. Then I heard the voice of a man, and I came out right away. When I came out right away, I saw three houses on fire,” neighbor Philippe Naim told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.
Fire marshals are now on the scene investigating the cause of the blaze.
