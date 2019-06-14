



Two men are under arrest following a stray bullet shooting that injured a 7-year-old boy in the Bronx.

Sources tell CBS2 the suspects – 31-year-old Manuel Colon and 21-year-old Keyshawn Williams – are known gang members with prior records.

Shots were fired in broad daylight last Wednesday outside the Mill Brook Houses on East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section. One bullet grazed the young bystander, who was walking home from school with his grandmother.

“I was sitting right here with my girlfriend. I (saw) his back when he was shooting. He was aiming that way, shooting at the same time,” said witness Jose Garcia. “So from there, he ran that way with a gun at his side.”

“I hear someone shooting. When we step into the back, the lady’s like, ‘close the door,’ and I hear more shooting,” witness Jamie Milan added. “I was scared.”

MORE: NYPD Chief Says Rash Of Stray-Bullet Shootings Makes His ‘Blood Boil’; Department Launches Initiatives

The boy was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. His grandmother was not hurt.

“He’s OK, we’re OK,” one family member said outside the hospital.

Colon was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. Williams faces attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Their arrests come as the NYPD continues to investigate five other incidents this month alone in which innocent bystanders were struck. In one incident, a man was killed by a stray bullet while out walking his dog.

Earlier this week, police said shootings were down 31 percent over the last few years. Still, they agree these recent incidents are trouble and say they’re close to making more arrests.