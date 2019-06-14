NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx intersection was renamed Friday morning for a National Guardsman who lost his life rescuing people from the city’s deadliest fire in 25 years.
Emmanuel Mensah, 28, was among 13 people killed when a five-story apartment building went up in flames last on December 28, 2017 in the Belmont section.
Mensah was credited with saving a family of six, including four young children, before firefighters arrived.
“According to those who saw him, he came out about three times helping people out and then the fourth time he went back to help, he didn’t come back,” his uncle, Twun Bredu, said.
The Army Private 1st Class posthumously received two medals of valor from Fordham University.
The corner of East 187th Street and Prospect Avenue is now named in his honor.
Fire officials said the deadly blaze was sparked by a 3-year-old boy playing with burners on a stove.