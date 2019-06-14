Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rescue crews are looking for a man who was one of more than a dozen people swimming near the George Washington Bridge Friday afternoon.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rescue crews are looking for a man who was one of more than a dozen people swimming near the George Washington Bridge Friday afternoon.
The man has been missing since at least 3 p.m.
The Coast Guard says the 67-year-old was part of an organized swim event in the Hudson River when he was reported missing by the group he was with.
The search efforts are focused on the Washington Heights side of the bridge, rather than closer to the Fort Lee side.
Seventeen people were part of the swim group.
There’s no word yet on the missing man’s ID.