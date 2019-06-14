



Check your cupboards. King Arthur Flour is being recalled because of e-coli concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the Vermont-based company is voluntarily recalling more than 14,000 five-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour.

ADM Milling reports wheat used to make the flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of e-coli infections.

The flour was distributed through retailers across the country.

“The only product affected by this voluntary recall is our Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5 lb.) from these six specific lot codes and three Best Used by Dates, which can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts panel,” the company said in a statement on the FDA website.

The following lot codes and best-used-by dates are impacted:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

For more information from the FDA, click here.