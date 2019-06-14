Comments
MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island Rail Road train has collided with a jeep on the tracks in Mastic.
Witnesses told CBS2 the jeep went through the lowered gates, then it got hit by the train at low speed.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle.
The train was carrying several LIRR employees but no commuters were on board at the time.
No one was seriously hurt in the wreck, according to authorities.
Service was temporarily suspended on the Montauk branch. It has now been reopened, but there are still delays heading into the weekend.