WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Delaware man found outside a New Jersey elementary school with a loaded gun and additional ammunition is now facing numerous charges.
Union County prosecutors say police went to the Tamaques school in Westfield just before 4 p.m. Thursday after authorities in Delaware told them a man later identified as Thomas Wilkie was headed there and might be armed. Classes had already concluded, but the school went on lockdown because after-school activities were taking place.
Wilkie, 46, was arrested after officer’s found him parked in the school’s parking lot, holding a .45 caliber pistol loaded with hollow-point bullets and two more loaded clips of ammunition on him. They say another 130 additional rounds were found in the trunk of his SUV.
Authorities haven’t said why Wilkie drove to the school.
Wilkie’s been charged with weapons possession, possession of hollow-point bullets, and trespassing charges. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could face 5-10 years prison.
