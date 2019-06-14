Comments
NUTLEY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey tanning salon owner is accused of secretly recording his customers.
Martino Poli, 38, of Stanhope, was arrested Wednesday.
The Essex County prosecutor’s office said a female customer told police she noticed a camera inside a tanning bed at Sun of a Beach salon on Franklin Avenue in Nutley.
Police searched the salon and found evidence of recording devices, as well as cocaine and marijuana.
Poli was charged with invasion of privacy, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.