HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It came a bit early, but a New Jersey dad is getting the ultimate gift for Father’s Day.

He’s getting the gift of life – thanks to his son.

His whole life, Jordan Greene’s dad not only kept him laughing but protected him. Now, it was time to return the favor.

“Kinda like a gift, but also a thank you,” Jordan said.

“I love and respect him and I’m glad I can do something for him.”

On Monday, the 20-year-old college senior donated one of his kidneys to his father, Sean Greene.

Sean’s only working one began to fail. Jordan did not let any of the possible risks stop him.

“Only thing I was worried about was a catheter would suck, but I was going to do it no matter,” Jordan said.

The 49-year-old Passaic County father was diagnosed with a rare kidney disorder 17 years ago. Both kidneys shut down. His sister donated one at the time.

“You really don’t want to put your family in harm’s way and you’re really appreciative for it… big burden to ask,” Sean Greene said.

Recently, he faced the same issue again with his donated kidney. His wife wasn’t a match however, of his three children, Jordan was the most compatible.

“It was scary because the two men in my life were going into surgery,” Lisa Johnson, Jordan’s mother said.

“As far as the surgery, that wasn’t an issue for me. Of course my boy having surgery, that’s what you’re going back and forth with,” the father said.

Doctors at Hackensack University Medical Center performed both successful surgeries, saying it was just in the nick of time.

“For him to donate his kidney right before his father needed to go on dialysis was truly life saving for him, truly remarkable,” Dr. Michael Goldstein, the hospital’s director of organ transplants said.

“I’ll probably get a new list of things he wants. No more chores,” the grateful dad joked.

If Sean didn’t get this designated donation from his son, he would have had to wait about five years for a kidney.