– A ceremony was held Friday to rename an intersection in Queens for a longtime fire chief who led rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero

Watch: Full Street Renaming Ceremony

The corner of 90th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park was renamed Chief Ronald Spadafora Way.

#FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro today announced the death of Chief of Fire Prevention Ronald R. Spadafora, a 40-year veteran of the Department who succumbed to World Trade Center-related cancer. Read more: https://t.co/hxPiHwtVs1 pic.twitter.com/Nax1uU48eQ — FDNY (@FDNY) June 23, 2018

Spadafora was a 40 year veteran of the department.

His loss is a tremendous one for all of us, but we know his legacy of learning, safety, education, and training will live on and will impact generations of the Department yet to come –#FDNY Commissioner Nigro at the Funeral of FDNY Assistant Chief Ronald R. Spadafora. pic.twitter.com/pAa7ZQWmHj — FDNY (@FDNY) June 29, 2018

He continued to work as a firefighter and fire prevention educator, even while battling cancer believed to be caused by his work at Ground Zero.

He died last year at the age of 63.