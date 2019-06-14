Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A ceremony was held Friday to rename an intersection in Queens for a longtime fire chief who led rescue and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.
Watch: Full Street Renaming Ceremony
The corner of 90th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park was renamed Chief Ronald Spadafora Way.
Spadafora was a 40 year veteran of the department.
He continued to work as a firefighter and fire prevention educator, even while battling cancer believed to be caused by his work at Ground Zero.
He died last year at the age of 63.