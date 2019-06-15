NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were found murdered in a Bronx apartment Saturday.

A man at the grisly scene was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police sources tell CBS2 that the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder-suicide.

Silence fell upon the Belmont neighborhood as the medical examiner removed the bodies of a 34-year-old Linda Manigault and her 10-year-old daughter, Heaven Ross from a home on Belmont Avenue.

While it hasn’t been announced how they died, investigators believe they were strangled.

Police say they were called to the home Saturday afternoon by a relative who had asked for a wellness check.

Along with the victims, officers found the body of a 32-year-old man who had apparently shot himself in the head.

He’s in critical condition at St. Barnabas hospital.

Police say they’re investigating the case as an attempted double-murder suicide.

“I used to see him every day. He lived there. He was just a quiet soul. He didn’t talk too much. I always had a cold eerie feeling about him but I couldn’t put my finger on it,” Heide Sanchez said.

Sanchez lives in an apartment underneath the victim’s. She told CBS2’s Matt Kozar the man who allegedly shot himself was the longtime boyfriend of the woman who died.

“He’s a coward. I believe he tried to commit suicide, but it didn’t work,” Sanchez claimed. “I hope he pays for everything he did to that lady and child.”

Sanchez added she did not hear anything unusual and neither did others on the block, including Ana Candelario who lives several houses away.

“We look out for each other… This is shocking. It’s a brand new family in the area,” Candelario said.

Neighbors tell CBS2 the woman and her children have lived here for less than a year. They said she had three other children, a teenage boy and two girls.

Police say they were not hurt in the tragedy.