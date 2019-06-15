NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say an emotionally disturbed man broke into Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district office in Queens Saturday.
Sources tell CBS2 the 24-year-old suspect entered the building on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 4:40 p.m. and was discharging a fire extinguisher when officers arrived.
The man then reportedly ran into a closet inside the freshman congresswoman’s office.
While inside, police were able to talk the unstable suspect down. He then came out holding a broken glass bottle but did not do anything threatening with it and was taken into custody.
Ocasio-Cortez was reportedly not at the office at the time of the bizarre incident.
The 24-year-old was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for evaluation and will likely face charges for entering the Democrat’s building.
Authorities added that the suspect did not make any political statements about the polarizing New York politician and was more incoherent at the time of his arrest.