



A group of cheeky protesters marched through the center of Manhattan’s busiest tourist destination on Saturday – all in an effort to combat what they say is an increasingly divisive society.

Dozens of people stripped naked and got their bodies painted from head to toe in New York’s Times Square. It was part of what was billed as a protest against “divisiveness.”

The event Saturday was organized by body artist Andy Golub. He has staged similar nude Times Square protests in years past.

Golub said the world we’re living in “is very divisive.” He said people have “much more in common” than they are different.

Samantha Walsh traveled from Toronto to take part. Walsh, who uses a wheelchair, said body painting disrupts the way people think about “whose bodies are valuable.”

People wearing nothing but their birthday suits is not a new trend in the crowded tourist area.

New York City officials and the NYPD have been in a long-running controversy over the policy to allow topless, body-painted, and costumed characters parade around the area – most of them there to charge people for photos.

Unfortunately, if you're headed to Times Square, there's a lot of uncomfortable sights you'll have to "bare" with.

