NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is one of the most fun places to live in America, according to WalletHub.
The personal finance website compared all 50 states based on a number of factors to determine 2019’s most fun states.
New York took third place. California was ranked the most fun state, and Florida came in second.
WalletHub’s rankings were based on two categories. Entertainment and recreation, the first category, looked at things like number of attractions, restaurants, amusement parks, movie theaters and more. The second category, nightlife, compared prices of beer and wine, movie costs and more.
New Jersey, meanwhile, ranked 33rd, and Connecticut ranked 43rd.
To check out WalletHub’s full list, click here.