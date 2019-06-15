By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a stunning Saturday afternoon that featured bright skies and low humidity, changes are on the way. Expect clouds to thicken throughout the evening with just the slightest chance of showers overnight – best bet north and west. It’ll be a mild night with temps in the mid 60s.

For Father’s Day tomorrow, expect another warm day, but it will be more humid. Much of the day looks fine for any outdoor festivities, but late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are in the forecast. Some could bring downpours so keep an eye on the sky!

An unsettled pattern is in store for the coming week. While we won’t have any tremendous heat, it will be warm and muggy most days with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Perhaps an umbrella would make a great gift for dad!