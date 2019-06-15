



— Frozen breakfast wraps are being recalled because there might be small rocks in the bacon.

Ruiz Food Products is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wraps because the bacon may be contaminated with small rocks, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall affects the following products:

8-Pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the package.

Ruiz Foods received three consumer complaints about foreign material in the wraps. The company also received a report of a potential injury from eating the product.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says the source of the foreign material is under investigation.

The wraps were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Anyone who bought the affected products should throw them away or return them.

Consumers can call the Ruiz Foods’ Consumer Line at 1-800-772-6474 with any questions.