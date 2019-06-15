



— We all know work can be stressful no matter what you do for a living, but at what point does it become a much bigger problem?

The world Health Organization is taking “burnout” more seriously than ever. Experts say chronic workplace stress is behind it.

Steve McClatchy, author of the New York Times bestseller “Decide: Work Smarter, Reduce Your Stress, And Lead By Example,” stopped by CBS2 to talk more about burnout.

So what exactly is burnout?

“You know, it’s that feeling we get when our work and our efforts are just not producing the results and the outcomes that we want, and we’re stressed. That anxiety, that discomfort, that dissonance, we start referring to the word ‘burnout’ when we start to feel that way,” McClatchy said.

Some signs of burnout include resentment, fatigue, frustration, depression and envy of those around you.

McClatchy says if you’re burned out at work, you can’t continue to give 100% effort to your job, which affects not only you and your work, but your co-workers as well.

Burnout can also affect your home life, family and friendships.

If you know someone who may be suffering from burnout, McClatchy suggests trying to ask questions about something they’re interested in to encourage them to focus on something positive or think about what they do well.

“When we’re getting these feelings, what we’re losing hope for is that the future can be better. So the first thing you want to do is brainstorm your goals. What is going to make the future better? So we start to brainstorm and we start to get creative and we start to look at the future and say, alright, what results do I want to produce? And then we back that up. What can I do today that’s going to move me in that direction?” McClatchy said. “And then when we start to make those steps, we start to get excited, and then there’s that progress and that feeling of momentum. And I think that’s what starts to restore that feeling of balance.”

For more information about burnout, visit the World Health Organization’s website here.

For more of McClatchy’s advice, watch the video above and visit his website here.