NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Consumers headed to Target may want to save their shopping for another day.

A cash register outage has affected the retail giant’s stores around the world – leaving shoppers standing in long lines and even shutting some locations down.

Shoppers in the Tri-state area and elsewhere were stuck Saturday afternoon, waiting in checkout lines at hundreds of Target stores.

Customers posted their nightmare shopping trips on social media, with one consumer telling CBS2 that she wait for over an hour at the Target in Westbury, Long Island before leaving the store without any of her goods around 3 p.m.

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

Target reportedly closed some of its stores temporarily to avoid aggravating more of their shoppers.

The company acknowledged the problem in a tweet Saturday afternoon. The retail chain later provided CBS2 with a statement, saying the issue had been resolved and stores would be operating normally Saturday evening.

“Target’s registers are fully back online and guests are able to purchase their merchandise again in all stores. The temporary outage earlier today was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours,” a Target spokesperson said.

Self-checkout registers were also reportedly suffering systems failures on Saturday.