NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Pop star Taylor Swift stopped by the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village on Friday night for a surprise performance of her hit song “Shake It Off.”
She rocked out on stage with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was there helping host a Pride Month celebration.
The singer has recently voiced her support for LGBTQ rights.
“It’s an absolute honor to be here at the Stonewall Inn. Thank you for being so wonderful. So fun dancing with you. Happy Pride Month,” Swift told the crowd.
The Stonewall Inn is marking the 50th anniversary of the riots credited with launching the LGBTQ rights movement.