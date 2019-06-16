CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Bruckner Boulevard and Austin Place in Longwood.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was struck by a green Yukon. The driver left the scene after the crash.

The victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but did not survive his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis detectives were collecting car parts found at the scene to help in their search for the suspect.

Police say they are also going to look at surveillance video from buildings in the area.

