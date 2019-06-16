NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s summer seafood season, and Legasea restaurant at the Moxy Hotel in Times Square has been lauded for its first-rate seafood.
Executive chef Jason Hall joined CBS2 to share the restaurant’s lobster bake recipe.
Legasea Lobster Bake
Ingredients:
• 1 bottle (750 ml) crisp white wine
• 750 ML lobster stock; use St. Ours lobster base for at home: https://saintours.com/index.html
• 2 tablespoons ea sea salt, Old Bay
• 1 pound small Red Bliss potatoes
• 1 pound small white or Yukon Gold potatoes
• 3 live lobsters, approximately 1¼ pounds each
• 8 ears corn on the cob, shucked and cut small
• 4 celery stalks, cut into 1-inch pieces
• 1 LB cherry tomatoes cut in half
• 2 bulbs of fennel chopped, add the fronds
• 1 bunch fresh thyme, tied
• 1 bunch fresh dill, tied
• 2 fresh bay leaves
• 2 pounds mussels, cleaned
• 2 pounds Little Neck clams, cleaned
• 1 pounds jumbo (21/25) shell-on shrimp
• 1 pound butter, melted
• 4 lemons, cut into wedges
Instructions:
• Place lobsters in freezer.
• Add 2 inches water, bottle of wine and salt to pot.
• Use steaming rack if available; bring water to rolling boil over medium-high heat or fire.
• Add Lobster Stock and seasonings.
• Add potatoes, celery, fennel, tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes.
• Quickly place lobsters into pot. Cook for 10 minutes. Add corn, celery, thyme, mussels, clams and shrimp. Cook, covered, for 10 minutes.
• Remove from burner and let rest for 5 minutes.
• Divide among two or three large serving platters. Remove thyme bundle, and serve with melted butter and lemon wedges.