



A man in Harlem is caught on camera attacking an MTA worker in a subway station.

Police tell CBS2 the suspect punched the worker in the face at the 2/3 train station at 145th Street around 3:30 a.m Saturday morning.

Investigators say the man got into an argument with a 59-year-old MTA cleaner, appeared to be leaving, but then turned around struck the worker.

The suspect ran out of the station. The worker was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital to treat cuts to his face.

The transit workers’ union is calling for action, releasing a statement, reading:

“This is why we need a greater law enforcement presence in the subway. Transit worker assaults are a major problem that need to be addressed.”

There have been several attacks on MTA workers across the city in recent months, including two involving an attacker throwing urine at female MTA employees.

Saturday’s attacker is being described as a Hispanic man in his 40’s who was last seen wearing a red and black track suit and matching sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be left online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or via the NYPDTips Twitter account.