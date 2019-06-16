NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused in the robbery and attempted robbery of two hotels.

The first robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Econo Lodge on West 47th Street and Eighth Avenue in Midtown.

In surveillance video, the suspect can be seen approaching the hotel check-in counter, jumping over it and grabbing a female employee.

Police say the suspect took $100 from the cash register and ran off.

About seven hours later, investigators believe the same man struck again.

Police say the suspect walked into the Holiday Inn on 29th Street in Long Island City, went behind the desk and demanded money from a hotel employee. That time, he walked away empty-handed.

No one was injured in either incident.

The suspect has cornrows and was last seen wearing a blue Yankees hat, gray t-shirt, dark-colored jeans, black boots and gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.