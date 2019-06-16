By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hope everybody had a nice Father’s Day afternoon as many locations did stay dry, but we will have a different story this evening. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to move through the area, some of which could bring downpours and gusty winds. Thankfully it looks like things calm down after midnight. Expect a low in the mid 60s under cloudy skies.

Monday will start off with a partly sunny sky and light breezes, but as you head into the afternoon the clouds will thicken once again, the humidity will rise, and the showers will return. Expect a damp evening tomorrow with scattered showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

More of the same through midweek as a warm, humid, and stormy pattern continues with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s and showers/thunderstorms possible through Thursday night.