HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A major commuter alert for people heading into the New York City from New Jersey.

Beginning Monday, certain NJ TRANSIT lines will be diverted before reaching the city – leaving riders scrambling to find another way into New York.

Commuters on the Montclair-Boonton and North Jersey Coast lines will have to get off in Hoboken, then continue their journey to Manhattan using the PATH or by finding an another alternative.

“It will impact my commute. I’m sure it will make it more difficult. I’m not looking forward to it,” Michael Adges said.

Two tracks will be taken out of service – affecting Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, and the LIRR.

That’s not all, as Penn Station construction also starts on Monday to build a new LIRR entrance at 7th Avenue and 33rd Street.

A project was unveiled by Gov. Cuomo last month. The $600 million renovation will add exits, widen the corridor, raise the ceiling, and improve the lighting and signage at Penn.

“Once they go down the stairs they are right there, but during this construction it’s going to be a nightmare,” commuter David Lieberman told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

NJ TRANSIT will reduce fare cost to ease the burden on riders, but they’re also reminding customers to buy tickets early.

“The most important thing for customers to know is because they’ll be transferring at Hoboken is to purchase their fare in advance – either using their MetroCard or SmartLink,” Ben Branham, the Port Authority’s chief communications officer said.

“Add fare value to it so they avoid the lines when they transfer to the PATH.”

Those repairs affecting NJ TRANSIT are expected to last until Sept. 6; forcing commuters to pack their patience all summer.