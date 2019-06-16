



After a deadly helicopter crash on the roof of a Midtown high-rise, lawmakers are now calling out the FAA for not requiring common air safety equipment in all choppers.

Sen. Charles Schumer spoke briefly in Manhattan on Sunday and called on the Federal Aviation Administration to make black box technology mandatory in all helicopters.

According to the senator, the National Transportation Safety Board has been calling for the FAA to put black boxes in helicopters for six years.

WEB EXTRA – Sen. Schumer reveals FAA’s lack of action on black boxes despite NTSB report:

“The NTSB has been asking since 2013… the report is sitting on somebody’s desk… we’re here to get action,” Schumer said.

The senior senator from New York held a copy of the May 2013 report issued by the NTSB, calling for data recorders in choppers, which followed another helicopter wreck in 2011.

“Get your act together FAA and require every helicopter have a black box.”

Pilot Tim McCormack was flying in restricted air space and in rain and fog when he crashed into a building at 787 Seventh Ave. between 51st and 52nd Streets.

The investigation into the June 10 crash is reportedly being hampered by the fact that the Agusta A109E helicopter did not have a flight data recorder on board.

“The FAA can do it with the signing of a document,” Schumer added.

The pilot never asked for permission to fly through the restricted air space.

The NTSB says the flight was not required to check in with air traffic control because it flies low and it’s a pilot’s decision.