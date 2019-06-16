CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some Ragu pasta sauces are being recalled because the sauce may contain plastic fragments.

Food company Mizkan America said Saturday that they have not received any consumer complaints or reports of injuries and are recalling the sauces out of an abundance of caution.

The recall affects the following products:

Ragu pasta sauces were recalled on June 16, 2019, due to possible plastic fragments in the sauce. (Credit: Mizkan America)

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

  • Flavor description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

 RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

  • Flavor Description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
  • Cap code: JUN0620YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description: RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional
  • Cap code: JUN0420YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

  • Flavor description: RAGÚ Old World Style Meat
  • Cap code: JUN0520YU2
  • Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

The affected pasta sauces were distributed nationwide.

Anyone who purchased an affected product can call the company’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.

