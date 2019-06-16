



— Police are trying to identify a man accused of sexually abusing a woman who fell asleep on the subway.

It happened around 3 a.m. on June 2 in Coney Island.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman had fallen asleep on a southbound Q train. She woke up when an unknown man allegedly touched her inappropriately under her clothes.

The woman started screaming, and the man got off the train and ran away when the train stopped at the Stillwell Avenue subway station.

Police say the victim was not injured.

The man was caught on surveillance video after the incident. He is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30. He was last seen wearing a dark cap, a white t-shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be left online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or via the NYPDTips Twitter account.