



CBS announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will compete for a $500,000 grand-prize on the 21st season of Big Brother. Season 21’s cast boasts a wine safari guide, a preschool aide, a Broadway performer, a petroleum engineer and a therapist, among others. CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes, starting with a two-night premiere Tuesday, June 25th and Wednesday, June 26th (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves also returns as host.

CBS All Access subscribers will be treated to an exclusive opportunity to meet the Houseguests before anyone else via live stream during their first interviews this morning at 8:00 AM, PT/11:00 AM, ET. CBS All Access subscribers can watch the live stream online at CBS.com and across mobile and connected TV devices.

The 16 new Houseguests below will each spend their summer competing for $500,000:

Holly Allen (31)

Hometown: Lander, Wyo.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Wine Safari Guide

David Alexander (29)

Hometown: Atlanta

Current City: Atlanta

Occupation: Photographer

Nicole Anthony (24)

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Preschool Aide

Tommy Bracco (28)

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Broadway Dancer

Kathryn Dunn (29)

Hometown: Irving, Texas

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive

Kemi Faknule (25) (pronounce Kem-ee Fah-coo-nel-ee)

Hometown: Elkridge, Md.

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Marketing Strategist

Cliff Hogg III (53)

Hometown: Houston

Current City: Houston

Occupation: Petroleum Engineer

Ovi Kabir (22) (pronounced Oh-vee Kah-beer)

Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.

Current City: Knoxville, Tenn.

Occupation: College Student

Nick Maccarone (27) (pronounced Mac-ah-rohn)

Hometown: Sewell, N.J.

Current City: Sewell, N.J.

Occupation: Therapist

Jack Matthews (28)

Hometown: Chicago

Current City: Tampa, Fla.

Occupation: Fitness Trainer

Jackson Michie (23) (pronounced Mickey)

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Server

Jessica Milagros (30ish) (pronounced Me-law-gross)

Hometown: Chicago

Current City: Oak Park, Ill.

Occupation: Model

Christie Murphy (28)

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Keyport, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique Owner

Sam Smith (31)

Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pa.

Current City: Mountain Top, Pa.

Occupation: Truck Driver

Analyse Talvera (22) (pronounced Ah-nah-lease Tah-la-vera)

Hometown: Northridge, Calif.

Current City: Simi Valley, Calif.

Occupation: College Soccer Star

Isabella Wang (22)

Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Public Health Analyst

Details about the house and some of this season’s new twists will be announced shortly.

Following the Tuesday, June 25th and Wednesday, June 26th (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) two-night premiere, Big Brother will air on Sunday June 30th (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Starting Wednesday, July 10th the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM), with the Sunday broadcast remaining at 8:00 PM. The first live eviction airs Wednesday, July 3rd, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.