NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new study conducted by the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics finds children are more likely to gain weight during the summer months.

The study points to eating less fruits and vegetables and drinking more sugary drinks in summer as the culprit. Weekend diets were found to be especially worse than weekdays.

It also found kids on school-assisted lunch programs are more susceptible than those who aren’t.

“School lunch programs and schools in general are a huge resource for diets for children, so, you know, summer, I can understand being a tough time,” Staten Island native Steven Nolfi said.

Nolfi and his family heavily relied on those programs.

“It was tough, socially, because everybody else knew that we were on that program, but from a dietary point of view, I would say it was very valuable because it got me food every day and the options they had were a little healthier,” he said.

But being healthier at home doesn’t have to be hard.

Nutritionist Reyna Franco says there are a few simple steps you can take to prevent weight gain.

“Instead of buying sodas and sweetened teas and sweetened juices, have those fresh fruits available as something fun to have, and more water, maybe flavored club sodas,” she said.

Besides providing kids with healthier food options like fruits and vegetables, parents can set a better example themselves by eating cleaner too.

“Feed your children the way you feed yourself, think about it,” Ronnie Grosbard, of the Upper West Side, said.

Other factors of weight gain in summer include more sedentary time, more screen time, less of a daily routine, and of course, easier access to snacks.