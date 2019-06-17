CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man was caught at John F. Kennedy International Airport with dozens of live birds in his carry-on luggage.

Francis Gurahoo, of Connecticut, was caught at JFK Airport with 34 live finches in his carry-on luggage on June 17, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 39-year-old Francis Gurahoo was traveling into the United States from Guyana on Sunday.

Airport employees discovered 34 live finches in his carry-on bags. Each bird was hidden inside a plastic hair curler.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, finches are used in singing contests in Brooklyn and Queens, and individuals bet on the birds with the best voice.

Gurahoo allegedly said he planned to sell the finches for about $3,000 each for a total of about $100,000.

