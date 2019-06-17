



— There is a possible solution to airplane flight problems over the skies of Long Island.

Many residents have been complaining about an increase in excessive noise from the aircraft flying above their homes. As CBSN New York’s John Dias found out on Monday, there are things being done to fix the issue.

It came with no warning, but didn’t need an introduction. Once the residents heard the noise, they said they knew it meant trouble.

Since the beginning of April, thousands of residents in both Nassau County and the western part of Suffolk County said they’ve been enduring a significant increase in plane traffic and noise above their homes, with many of the complaints coming from people who live more than 20 miles from John F. Kennedy Airport.

Officials said it’s due to the redirection of flight arrivals while one of JFK’s four runways goes through a planned overhaul. On Monday, Congressman Tom Suozzi addressed a new agreement made with the Federal Aviation Administration.

He said starting June 24, planes west of Deer Park must fly at least 4,000 feet above homes, instead of 2,000. Also, flights over communities more than 15 miles from the airport must be conducted at 3,000 feet.

The agreement will cover all 24 hours of the day and will be permanent.

“A lot of people who don’t know this issue say, ‘Oh, people should know if they move near an airport that they are going to have this problem.’ We’re 20 miles away from the airport,” Suozzi said.

Many CBSN spoke with said the agreement won’t help with the number of planes flying above their homes, but added it’s a start.