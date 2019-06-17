Comments
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A wake will be held Monday for the helicopter pilot killed when he crash-landed on top of a Midtown high-rise.
Tim McCormack was flying in rain and fog when his helicopter went down June 10 on the roof of a 54-story building between 51st and 52nd Streets.
McCormack was the only person aboard.
The 58-year-old served as a longtime volunteer firefighter in Clinton, Dutchess County.
His wake will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie.
His funeral is set for Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church at 10 a.m.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Dutchess Community College Foundation Timothy J. McCormack Scholarship Fund, which you can find by clicking here.