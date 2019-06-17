HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Hackensack mother is facing charges for allegedly assaulting two police officers at her child’s school.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Fairmount Elementary School.
Police officers were at the school to assist with a new drop-off procedure for students.
Forty-year-old Parona Brown allegedly refused to comply with the new procedure and blocked a lane of traffic. Police checked Brown’s license plate and discovered she also had expired registration.
When a female police lieutenant asked Brown to park her vehicle, Brown allegedly refused. The lieutenant then told Brown to get out of the vehicle and opened the driver’s door.
Brown allegedly bit the lieutenant three times on the neck and arm, then punched a female police captain in the chest.
Officers eventually subdued and arrested Brown.
The lieutenant was treated and released at a local hospital. The captain refused medical attention.
Brown is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.