BRENTWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An Uber driver in New Jersey ended up being a getaway driver after a Dunkin’ Donuts robbery Sunday night.

The robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Suffolk Avenue in Brentwood.

Suffolk County police say 57-year-old Andrew Sandson walked into the store and handed a note to an employee at the counter. According to police, the note said Sandson had a gun and instructed the employee to give him cash.

The employee gave Sandson money from the cash register, and Sandson walked out of the store, got into a car and left. Sandson did not display a gun during the robbery.

Police say a customer in the store wrote down the car’s license plate number, which was then traced to an Uber that had dropped Sandson off at his home on Grant Avenue.

The Uber driver was not involved in the robbery.

Sandson was arrested at his home and charged with robbery.