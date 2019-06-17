Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Pharmacies across New Jersey will give out free naloxone, the overdose reversal drug.
The drug, also known as Narcan, will be distributed Tuesday on a first-come basis.
When administered during an overdose, it can save lives.
To find a list of the 174 pharmacies participating in the handout, click here.
New Jersey health officials report there were more than 3,000 overdose deaths in the state in 2018.