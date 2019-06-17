



New Jersey Transit customers face major changes on two lines today as renovations get underway at Penn Station

The construction work could also impact Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road passengers.

Starting today, NJ Transit’s Montclair-Boonton and North Jersey Coast lines, which normally travel into Penn Station, will be diverted to Hoboken Terminal.

Two tracks will be taken out of service at Penn Station to allow for repair work that will last all summer, affecting NJ Transit, Amtrak and LIRR.

“It will impact my commute. I’m sure it will make it more difficult,” commuter Michael Adges told CBS2. “I’m not looking forward to it.”

MORE: Amtrak Penn Station Summer Track Work Prompts NJ TRANSIT, LIRR Changes

To ease the pain of the project, the Port Authority’s chief communications officer said NJ Transit is “reducing the fare that they normally impose.”

Officials recommend buying tickets online to avoid lines and checking train schedules often.

Commuters will also see construction start today on a new LIRR entrance at Seventh Avenue and 33rd Street. This is part of a $600 million renovation project unveiled by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month to add exits, widen the corridor, raise the ceiling and improve the lighting and signage.

“I mean, it looks so pretty, but how long is that actually going to take?” commuter Maria Laporte wondered.

“During this construction, it’s going to be a nightmare,” another added.

The construction will close several businesses, including Tracks Raw Bar and Grill, which has been there for 17 years.

“I’ve been here many times, and it’s disappointing,” said customer Dennis Walsh.

Transit officials say the changes are necessary to improve congestion for the 650,000 people that travel through Penn Station each day.

The track repairs are supposed to be completed by the fall, but the LIRR concourse will take at least until 2020.

Click here for more information on the changes.