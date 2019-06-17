Commuter AlertSome NJ Transit Trains Not Traveling To NYC As Penn Station Renovations Start
Expect a chance of showers late this afternoon with perhaps a downpour here and there to the south. Highs will come close to yesterday’s in the upper 70s to near 80°.

There will be a shower and thunderstorm risk through tonight with the possibility of additional downpours around the area. Any of the more organized activity could lead to flooding, so do be mindful of that.

Showers and storms will remain likely into tomorrow morning (at least) with more downpours and training rain that could lead to flooding. As for temperatures, they’ll struggle to get into the mid 70s.

There’s a general risk for showers and even an isolated storm into Wednesday. It will remain below normal with highs in the 70s.

