NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – O.J. Simpson’s brand new Twitter presence continues to grow.

The former football star claims he will use the account to talk sports, but he’s also bringing up all of the speculation that has swirled for decades around his infamous murder acquittal.

“You know for years people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability,” Simpson said in a video posted to the social media platform.

“Now I get to challenge a lot of that B.S. and set the record straight.”

Simpson was acquitted of killing his ex-wife and her friend inside an L.A. home in 1994.

He did end up serving prison time for threatening, robbing, and kidnapping a man over memorabilia in 2007.

On Saturday, Simpson posted a happy Father’s Day announcement however, another message he posted on Friday was much more ominous.

The convicted criminal again referenced people he believed had been spreading a false narrative about him and said his new Twitter account would help because, “I’ve got a little getting even to do.”

He already has more than half a million followers online.