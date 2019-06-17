Comments
ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are seeking a man caught on surveillance video apparently reaching up with a cell phone from a porch to record a woman and two girls through a bathroom window in Long Island.
Nassau County police say a man was observed Saturday night recording video into the home of a 38-year-old woman on Harrison Street in Elmont, N.Y.
The homeowners’ 24-year-old sister and two girls, ages 15 and 6, were in the bathroom at the time.
The subject — described as in his 20s, wearing camouflage short pants, a light colored shirt and dark sneakers — fled the scene on foot.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers phone line at 1-800-244-TIPS.