CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Elmont, Local TV, New York


ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are seeking a man caught on surveillance video apparently reaching up with a cell phone from a porch to record a woman and two girls through a bathroom window in Long Island.

Nassau County police say a man was observed Saturday night recording video into the home of a 38-year-old woman on Harrison Street in Elmont, N.Y.

The homeowners’ 24-year-old sister and two girls, ages 15 and 6, were in the bathroom at the time.

The subject — described as in his 20s, wearing camouflage short pants, a light colored shirt and dark sneakers — fled the scene on foot.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers phone line at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s