NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A trial begins today for a Bronx teenager accused of stabbing one classmate to death and wounding another.

Prosecutors say Abel Cedeno killed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and critically injured 16-year-old Ariane Laboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in September 2017.

Defense attorneys say Cedeno snapped after years of alleged bullying about his sexual orientation.

He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

