



Christopher Nieves, 37, was struck by a vehicle just after 5 a.m. as he was crossing the street at the intersection of Bruckner Boulevard and Austin Place in Longwood.

The driver left the scene after the crash.

Nieves was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police Seek Vehicle In Connection To Fatal Bronx Hit-And-Run Police are searching for a brown 2004 Chevy Tahoe in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in the Bronx on June 16, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police are searching for a brown 2004 Chevy Tahoe with a New York license plate reading CRR-5224. It has a sticker that says “Salt Life” on the rear hatch glass. The vehicle may have collision damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or its whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be left online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or via the NYPDTips Twitter account.