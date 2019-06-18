Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are look for a man caught on video cutting open a sleeping victim’s pocket on the subway.
The early morning robbery happened last week on the L train.
The victim, 27, fell asleep after boarding the train at 14th Street in Manhattan on June 12.
Police woke him at the last stop in Queens. That’s when they saw the man’s left rear pocket had been cut out, and his wallet and cell phone had been stolen.
Since then, his stolen credit cards have been used twice for unauthorized transactions.
